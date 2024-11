Neupath Health Inc. (TSE:NPTH) has released an update.

NeuPath Health Inc. reported a 9% increase in total revenue and adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2024, indicating strong financial performance. The company also achieved positive cash flow and reduced net debt, while investing in facilities to support future growth. NeuPath’s improved balance sheet positions it to explore new growth opportunities.

For further insights into TSE:NPTH stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.