Neumora Therapeutics Reports Q3 2025 Progress and Financials

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ( (NMRA) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. presented to its investors.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative treatments for brain diseases through novel mechanisms of action, addressing a range of underserved and prevalent medical conditions.

In its third quarter 2025 financial results, Neumora Therapeutics highlighted significant progress in its therapeutic pipeline, including promising preclinical data for its NLRP3 inhibitor NMRA-215 and advancements in its M4 muscarinic receptor PAM franchise. The company also secured $40 million in non-dilutive capital, bolstering its financial position.

Key financial metrics revealed a strong cash position of $171.5 million, expected to support operations into 2027. The company reported a net loss of $56.8 million, a decrease from the previous year, attributed to reduced research and development expenses and lower general and administrative costs. Strategic developments include the initiation of a Phase 1 study for NMRA-215 and ongoing Phase 1 studies for NMRA-861 and NMRA-898, with updates anticipated in mid-2026.

Looking ahead, Neumora is set to report data from its Phase 1b study of NMRA-511 for Alzheimer’s disease agitation by year-end and expects topline data from its navacaprant program in 2026. The company’s management remains focused on executing its strategy to deliver meaningful innovations for patients, leveraging its robust pipeline and financial resources.

