Neumora Therapeutics Advances MDD Treatment with Long-term Study

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. ((NMRA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a long-term study titled ‘Long-term Study to Assess the Safety and Effectiveness of NMRA-335140 in Participants With Major Depressive Disorder’. The study aims to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and effectiveness of NMRA-335140 in individuals with Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) who have completed prior related studies. This research is significant as it seeks to provide a long-term treatment option for MDD, a condition affecting millions globally.

The intervention being tested is NMRA-335140, a drug administered at a dose of 80 mg once daily. The purpose of this treatment is to manage symptoms of MDD over a 52-week period.

The study is designed as an interventional, single-group assignment with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. This straightforward design allows for a clear assessment of the drug’s long-term effects on participants.

The study began on September 1, 2023, with an anticipated primary completion date in 2025. The latest update was submitted on October 9, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and commitment to the study’s objectives.

This clinical update could positively influence Neumora Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may lead to a new treatment option for MDD, potentially setting the company apart from competitors in the mental health treatment market.

The study is currently recruiting, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

