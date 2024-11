Neturen Co., Ltd. (JP:5976) has released an update.

Neturen Co., Ltd. reported consolidated net sales of ¥29,002 million for the six months ended September 30, 2024, reflecting a 2.5% increase from the previous year, while operating profit rose by 23.8% to ¥854 million. Despite a decrease in profit attributable to owners by 9.4%, the company maintained a strong capital adequacy ratio of 76.3%.

