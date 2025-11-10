Neturen Co., Ltd. Reports Q2 Financial Discrepancies

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ).

Neturen Co., Ltd. announced a discrepancy between its forecasted and actual financial results for the second quarter of the fiscal year ending March 2026. While sales were lower than expected due to declines in certain product areas, profits surpassed forecasts due to increased automotive parts processing and postponed R&D costs. Despite these differences, the company maintains its full-year financial forecast.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. operates in the industrial sector, focusing on civil engineering, construction-related products, and high-strength spring steel wire for automotive applications. The company is listed on the Prime Market of the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 82,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.7B

