Neturen Co., Ltd. Reports Decline in Semi-Annual Financial Results

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Neturen Co., Ltd. reported a decline in its financial performance for the six months ended September 30, 2025, with net sales decreasing by 9.1% and operating profit dropping by 40.1% compared to the previous year. The company’s comprehensive income also saw a significant downturn, indicating challenges in maintaining profitability. Despite these setbacks, Neturen has maintained its dividend forecast, suggesting a commitment to shareholder returns amidst financial pressures.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:5976) stock is a Hold with a Yen1292.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Neturen Co., Ltd. stock, see the JP:5976 Stock Forecast page.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, known for its operations in the industrial sector. The company focuses on providing specialized products and services, with a significant emphasis on its market presence in Japan.

Average Trading Volume: 82,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.7B

