Neturen Co., Ltd. Acquires MDI Corporation to Enhance Sustainable Growth

Neturen Co., Ltd. ( (JP:5976) ) has shared an update.

Neturen Co., Ltd. has announced its decision to acquire MDI Corporation, making it a subsidiary, as part of its long-term management plan ‘NETUREN VISION 2030: Evolution and Breakthrough.’ MDI, known for its thermal management technology and services aimed at reducing CO2 emissions, complements Neturen’s core competencies. This acquisition is expected to enhance Neturen’s corporate value and support its goals of global market expansion and sustainable development.

More about Neturen Co., Ltd.

Neturen Co., Ltd. operates in the heat treatment technology industry, specializing in induction heating. The company is focused on enhancing corporate value and contributing to a sustainable society through energy conservation and clean technology solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 82,188

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen36.7B

