NETSTREIT Corp. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

NETSTREIT Corp., a Dallas-based real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties across the United States, emphasizing tenants with strong financial health and resilience to e-commerce disruptions.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, NETSTREIT Corp. highlighted a record $203.9 million in gross investment activity and an adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) of $0.33 per diluted share. The company also completed a significant forward equity offering and issued term loans, enhancing its financial flexibility.

Key financial metrics included a net income of $0.01 per diluted share, a 3.1% increase in AFFO per share compared to the previous year, and a substantial increase in net investment guidance to $350.0 to $400.0 million. The company maintained a strong liquidity position with over $1.1 billion available, positioning it well for future investments.

Looking ahead, NETSTREIT Corp. remains optimistic about its growth prospects, maintaining its AFFO per share guidance for the full year 2025 and focusing on achieving its diversification and investment goals despite the uncertain macroeconomic environment.

