NetraMark’s AI Enhances Psychiatric Drug Trials

NetraMark Holdings Inc. has revealed its AI software, NetraAI, can significantly improve the success rates of clinical trials for psychiatric medications by predicting efficacy and placebo responses with high accuracy. Presented at the ISCTM Annual Meeting, the technology has shown promise in identifying key variables within small patient data sets that could streamline future clinical trials and enhance the development of mental health therapies. The AI’s ability to generate insights from smaller samples could be crucial in addressing the mental health crisis more efficiently.

