NetraMark and Pentara Partner to Enhance Clinical Trial Integrity with AI

NetraMark Holdings ( (TSE:AIAI) ) has shared an update.

NetraMark Holdings Inc. has partnered with Pentara Corporation to launch a novel AI-driven site intelligence tool aimed at enhancing clinical trial integrity through advanced anomaly detection. This collaboration is expected to improve trial design by identifying potential data integrity issues early, thereby enhancing confidence in efficacy outcomes and optimizing future trials. The partnership marks a significant milestone for NetraMark, expanding its AI technology applications in clinical trials and providing Pentara with scalable monitoring solutions and real-time alerts.

More about NetraMark Holdings

NetraMark is a leader in developing Generative Artificial Intelligence (Gen AI) and Machine Learning (ML) solutions for the pharmaceutical industry. Its innovative algorithms allow for intelligent data transformation, enabling accurate disease segmentation and patient classification for drug sensitivity and treatment efficacy. Pentara provides statistical and data analysis services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, focusing on innovative solutions to improve drug development outcomes.

Average Trading Volume: 56,219

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$109.5M

