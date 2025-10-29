NetLinkz Ltd. Announces Digital-First Approach for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NetLinkz Ltd. ( (AU:NET) ) has shared an update.

NetLinkz Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) scheduled for November 27, 2025, at 10:00 am AEDT. The company will not be sending physical copies of the meeting notice, opting instead for electronic distribution. Shareholders are encouraged to participate by voting and submitting questions in advance. This move aligns with modern digital practices and reflects the company’s commitment to efficient shareholder communication.

More about NetLinkz Ltd.

NetLinkz Ltd. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing secure and efficient network solutions. The company is known for its innovative products and services that enhance connectivity and security for businesses, with a market focus on digital transformation and cybersecurity.

Average Trading Volume: 5,230,122

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$11.64M

