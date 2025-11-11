Netel Secures Landmark Contract for Ludvika Logistics Center

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from Netel Holding AB ( (SE:NETEL) ).

Netel Holding AB’s subsidiary, Brogrund Mark, has secured a significant contract valued at approximately MSEK 110 for civil engineering works at a new logistics center in Ludvika. This project, the largest ever for Netel’s Infraservices division, involves comprehensive ground and civil engineering tasks, including stormwater and sewage systems installation, and is expected to be completed by early 2027. This contract underscores Netel’s competitive edge and capability to deliver high-quality infrastructure solutions, enhancing its industry positioning and operational scope.

The most recent analyst rating on (SE:NETEL) stock is a Hold with a SEK4.50 price target.

More about Netel Holding AB

Netel Holding AB is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power, and Telecom sectors in Northern Europe. With 25 years of experience, the company is involved in the entire value chain from design to maintenance of facilities, aiming to secure a reliable future through technological integration. Netel is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024, employing around 840 people.

Average Trading Volume: 232,476

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: SEK194.3M



