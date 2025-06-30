Netel Divests Finnish Operations to Focus on Core and Growth Markets

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Netel Holding AB ( (SE:NETEL) ) has issued an update.

Netel Holding AB has completed the sale of its Finnish operations to private investors, allowing the company to concentrate on its core markets in Sweden and Norway, and growth markets in Germany and the UK. The Finnish operations, which have not shown growth and reported losses, were sold for 1 EUR and recognized at a negative value in the balance sheet, with no significant impact on Netel’s financial position. This strategic move is expected to strengthen Netel’s focus and operations in its key markets.

More about Netel Holding AB

Netel Holding AB is a leader in the development and maintenance of critical infrastructure within Infraservices, Power, and Telecom sectors in Northern Europe. With 25 years of experience, the company is involved in the entire value chain from design to maintenance of facilities, aiming to secure a reliable future through technology. Netel reported net sales of SEK 3,300 million in 2024 and employs approximately 840 people. It has been listed on Nasdaq Stockholm since 2021.

