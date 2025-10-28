NeoTerrex Reports Promising Assay Results from Gravitas Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc ( (TSE:NTX) ) has issued an announcement.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has announced assay results from its Gravitas project in Quebec, revealing significant findings of copper, gold, and tungsten. The exploration program identified new mineralized zones, including a copper-bearing quartz vein with assays up to 4.06% copper and a new discovery south of the Petosa zone. These results underscore the potential of the Gravitas project to contribute to NeoTerrex’s growth and strengthen its position in the critical minerals market.

More about NeoTerrex Minerals Inc

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral projects in Québec, Canada. The company is strategically positioned to leverage the increasing demand for rare earth elements and other critical materials essential for the defense industry and clean-energy transition.

Average Trading Volume: 55,016

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$20.18M

For detailed information about NTX stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue