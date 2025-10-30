NeoTerrex Minerals Launches Drilling and Unveils New Discoveries in Quebec Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc ( (TSE:NTX) ) just unveiled an update.

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. has commenced a 2,000-metre drill program at its Monument project in Quebec, targeting geophysical anomalies indicative of rare earth and sulphide mineralization. Additionally, the company’s Galactic project has yielded 44 new mineralized occurrences, including high-grade zirconium and neodymium assays, reinforcing its potential as a significant source of critical metals. These developments are expected to enhance NeoTerrex’s positioning in the rare earths sector and could have substantial implications for stakeholders by expanding the company’s resource base and exploration success.

More about NeoTerrex Minerals Inc

NeoTerrex Minerals Inc. operates in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is primarily engaged in the extraction of rare earth elements and other critical metals, with a market focus on advancing its projects in Quebec, Canada.

Average Trading Volume: 56,339

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$17.29M

