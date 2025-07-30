Nelnet Bank Files Quarterly Call Report with FDIC

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nelnet ( (NNI) ) has provided an update.

On July 29, 2025, Nelnet Bank, a subsidiary of Nelnet, Inc., filed its quarterly Consolidated Reports of Condition and Income for the period ending June 30, 2025, with the FDIC. This filing, known as the Call Report, is a regulatory requirement for banks with domestic offices and total assets under $5 billion, reflecting Nelnet Bank’s compliance with federal regulations.

The most recent analyst rating on (NNI) stock is a Hold with a $115.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on NNI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NNI is a Outperform.

Nelnet’s strong financial performance and technical indicators indicate potential growth, boosted by recent corporate gains. However, high leverage and valuation concerns limit upside potential.

More about Nelnet

Nelnet, Inc. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on banking through its subsidiary, Nelnet Bank. The company provides a range of financial products and services, with a market focus on banking operations with total assets less than $5 billion.

Average Trading Volume: 82,803

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.55B

