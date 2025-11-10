Nel ASA Partners with GreenH AS for Hydrogen Projects in Norway

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from NEL ASA ( (NLLSF) ).

Nel ASA has entered into an agreement with GreenH AS to provide technology for hydrogen projects in Kristiansund and Slagentangen, Norway. This collaboration aims to support GreenH’s efforts to establish a network of distributed hydrogen production facilities, which will supply green hydrogen to industrial and maritime users, furthering the decarbonization of these sectors.

More about NEL ASA

Nel ASA is a leading global hydrogen technology company with a history dating back to 1927. It specializes in electrolyser technology for producing renewable hydrogen and hydrogen fueling equipment for road vehicles. Nel’s products are crucial for advancing a green hydrogen economy, helping to decarbonize industries such as transportation, refining, steel, and ammonia.

YTD Price Performance: -8.28%

Average Trading Volume: 5,440,172

Current Market Cap: NOK4.56B

