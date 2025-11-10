Nektar Therapeutics Reveals Promising Phase 2b Trial Results

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Nektar Therapeutics ( (NKTR) ) has provided an update.

On November 8, 2025, Nektar Therapeutics presented new data from their Phase 2b REZOLVE-AD trial at the ACAAI Annual Scientific Meeting, showing that rezpegaldesleukin significantly improved asthma symptoms in patients with atopic dermatitis and a history of asthma. The trial results demonstrated statistically significant improvements in asthma control and atopic dermatitis disease control, supporting the potential of rezpegaldesleukin as a unique treatment option in these conditions. The findings indicate a promising future for rezpegaldesleukin in treating T-cell mediated inflammatory diseases, with plans to advance into Phase 3 studies.

The most recent analyst rating on (NKTR) stock is a Sell with a $30.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Nektar Therapeutics stock, see the NKTR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on NKTR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NKTR is a Neutral.

Nektar Therapeutics’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its challenging financial performance, characterized by significant losses and high leverage. While the earnings call provided positive insights into the company’s pipeline and financial health, these factors are overshadowed by the current financial instability. Technical analysis and valuation also present mixed signals, contributing to a cautious outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on NKTR stock, click here.

More about Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Their primary product, rezpegaldesleukin, is a first-in-class IL-2 pathway agonist designed to stimulate regulatory T cells, offering potential treatment for conditions like atopic dermatitis and alopecia areata.

Average Trading Volume: 1,021,134

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.06B

Find detailed analytics on NKTR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue