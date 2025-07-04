Nekkar’s Syncrolift Secures New Contract with Dubai Maritime City

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) has provided an announcement.

Nekkar ASA’s subsidiary, Syncrolift AS, has secured a USD 5 million contract to deliver two ship transfer systems to Dubai Maritime City, reflecting the continued trust and satisfaction of DMC with Syncrolift’s services. This contract, along with previous agreements, underscores Syncrolift’s strong market position in the commercial shiplift industry and its strategic importance to Nekkar’s overall performance.

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies, focusing on sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a heritage from Syncrolift, Nekkar employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting its operating companies with a strong balance sheet and strategic reinvestment for sustainable growth.

