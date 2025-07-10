Nekkar ASA Updates 2025 Financial Calendar and Announces Capital Markets Day

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) has shared an update.

Nekkar ASA has updated its financial calendar for 2025, with the Half-Year Report now scheduled for August 28, 2025, replacing the previously announced date of August 21, 2025. Additionally, the company plans to hold a Capital Markets Day in the second half of 2025, with the exact date to be announced later. This update reflects Nekkar’s ongoing commitment to transparency and strategic planning, potentially impacting stakeholders by aligning financial reporting with market expectations and enhancing investor engagement.

More about Nekkar ASA

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies, focusing on sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a 50-year industrial heritage from Syncrolift, the company employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting operating companies with a strong balance sheet and reinvesting strategically for profitability and sustainable growth. As a publicly listed entity, Nekkar has a track record of shareholder value creation through disciplined mergers and acquisitions, financial management, and capital allocation.

Average Trading Volume: 79,507

Current Market Cap: NOK1.1B

