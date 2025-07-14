Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program to Enhance Corporate Value

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) has provided an announcement.

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorized by its Board of Directors, to purchase up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum value of NOK 100 million. The program, managed by an independent third party, aims to enhance corporate value and is set to conclude by May 2026. During a recent week, Nekkar acquired 71,004 shares, bringing its total holdings to 6,493,736 shares, representing 6.045% of the company. This strategic move is part of Nekkar’s efforts to manage capital effectively and create shareholder value.

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies, focusing on sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a 50-year industrial heritage from Syncrolift, Nekkar employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting operating companies with a strong balance sheet and strategic reinvestment for profitability and sustainable growth.

YTD Price Performance: 1.49%

Average Trading Volume: 75,843

Current Market Cap: NOK1.1B

