Nekkar ASA Renews Share Buy-Back Program to Enhance Corporate Value

Nekkar ASA ( (DE:0TT) ) has provided an update.

Nekkar ASA has renewed its share buy-back program, authorized by the Board of Directors, allowing for the purchase of up to 10,742,711 shares with a maximum value of NOK 100 million. The program, managed by an independent third party, aims to enhance corporate value and is set to conclude by May 2026. During the 45th week of 2025, Nekkar acquired 305,506 shares, bringing its total holdings to 9,434,200 shares, representing 8.782% of the company. This strategic move underscores Nekkar’s commitment to shareholder value creation and financial management.

More about Nekkar ASA

Nekkar ASA is an industrial long-term owner of ocean-based technology companies, focusing on sustainable oceans, robotics, intelligent logistics, and digital solutions. With a 50-year heritage from Syncrolift, Nekkar employs a buy-to-own strategy to build long-term value, supporting operating companies with a strong balance sheet and strategic reinvestments for sustainable growth.

YTD Price Performance: 24.38%

Average Trading Volume: 288,616

Current Market Cap: NOK1.34B

