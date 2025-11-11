Needs Well Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2025 Financial Results and Positive Outlook

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Needs Well, Inc. ( (JP:3992) ).

Needs Well Inc. reported its consolidated financial results for the fiscal year ending September 30, 2025, showing a 5.1% increase in net sales to ¥10,032 million. Despite the rise in sales, the company experienced a slight decline in operating and ordinary profits by 2.5% and 3.2%, respectively. However, profit attributable to owners of the parent increased by 9.5% to ¥887 million. The company also announced an increase in annual dividends per share from ¥9.00 to ¥12.00, reflecting a commitment to returning value to shareholders. The financial forecast for the next fiscal year anticipates a 9.6% increase in net sales and a 19.4% rise in operating profit, indicating positive growth expectations.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3992) stock is a Hold with a Yen554.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Needs Well, Inc. stock, see the JP:3992 Stock Forecast page.

More about Needs Well, Inc.

Needs Well Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing IT solutions and services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is led by President and CEO Hajime Matsuoka.

Average Trading Volume: 458,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.25B

