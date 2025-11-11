Needs Well, Inc. Meets Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market Listing Criteria

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Needs Well, Inc. ( (JP:3992) ) has issued an update.

Needs Well, Inc. has successfully met all the continued listing criteria for the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market as of September 2025. This achievement reflects the company’s strategic initiatives to comply with listing requirements, thereby ensuring its market position and reinforcing stakeholder trust. The company plans to maintain compliance and focus on sustainable growth and corporate value enhancement.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:3992) stock is a Hold with a Yen554.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Needs Well, Inc. stock, see the JP:3992 Stock Forecast page.

More about Needs Well, Inc.

Needs Well, Inc. operates within the technology sector and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market. The company focuses on providing innovative IT solutions and services, aiming to enhance its market presence and shareholder value.

Average Trading Volume: 458,935

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen21.25B

