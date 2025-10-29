NEC to Acquire CSG Systems for $2.9 Billion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

CSG Systems International ( (CSGS) ) has provided an update.

On October 29, 2025, CSG Systems International and NEC Corporation announced a definitive agreement for NEC to acquire CSG for approximately $2.9 billion. This acquisition aims to bolster NEC’s position in digital transformation by integrating CSG’s SaaS portfolio and global customer base, enhancing NEC’s offerings in AI and cloud-driven solutions across various industries. The merger, approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close in 2026, pending customary conditions and regulatory approvals.

The most recent analyst rating on (CSGS) stock is a Buy with a $72.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on CSG Systems International stock, see the CSGS Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, CSGS is a Outperform.

CSG Systems International’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance and positive earnings call sentiment, which are slightly offset by technical indicators showing limited momentum and a moderate valuation. The company’s strategic efforts in revenue diversification and profitability improvements are significant strengths, while managing debt levels and ensuring consistent cash flow remain key areas to watch.

CSG Systems International, Inc. is a company that empowers businesses to enhance customer experiences through its customer experience, billing, and payments solutions. It offers software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that help companies manage their operations and connect with customers effectively.

Average Trading Volume: 232,327

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.98B

