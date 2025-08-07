Nebius Group Reports Strong Q2 2025 Results and Raises Revenue Guidance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Nebius Group ( (NBIS) ) is now available.

On August 7, 2025, Nebius Group N.V. announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue, up 625% year-on-year to $105.1 million, and achieved positive Adjusted EBITDA ahead of plan. Nebius has raised its annualized run-rate revenue guidance for 2025 to between $900 million and $1.1 billion. The company is also in the process of securing more than 1 GW of power by the end of 2026 to support its expansion efforts. This financial performance highlights Nebius’s strong momentum and strategic positioning in the AI infrastructure market.

Spark’s Take on NBIS Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, NBIS is a Neutral.

The overall stock score for Nebius is driven by financial performance challenges, particularly declining revenues and incomplete financial data. Although technical analysis shows bullish momentum and the earnings call highlighted strong growth and partnerships, the lack of profitability and valuation concerns weigh heavily on the score.

More about Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V. is a leading company in the AI infrastructure industry, providing compute, software, and services. The company focuses on scaling up capacity to meet the growing demand for AI infrastructure as use cases multiply.

Average Trading Volume: 13,498,291

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $13.15B

