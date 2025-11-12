Nebius Group Reports Strong Growth and Strategic Advances

Nebius Group N.V. ( (NBIS) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nebius Group N.V. presented to its investors.

Nebius Group N.V. is a leading AI infrastructure and cloud provider, specializing in advanced AI-driven solutions across various sectors, with a strong focus on expanding its global footprint and technological capabilities. In its latest earnings report, Nebius Group showcased significant growth and strategic advancements, highlighting its robust performance in the AI infrastructure sector. The company reported a remarkable 355% year-over-year revenue growth in the third quarter of 2025, driven by strong demand for its AI solutions and strategic partnerships with major tech companies like Microsoft and Meta. Nebius also secured $4.3 billion in financing to support its aggressive expansion plans, including the launch of Nebius AI Cloud 3.0 ‘Aether’ and the Nebius Token Factory, both aimed at enhancing enterprise AI capabilities. Looking ahead, Nebius Group remains committed to scaling its operations and infrastructure to meet the growing demand for AI compute power, with plans to achieve an annualized run-rate revenue of $7 to $9 billion by the end of 2026. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its data center capacity and securing additional financing positions it well for continued growth in the rapidly evolving AI market.

