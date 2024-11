NCD Co.,Ltd. (JP:4783) has released an update.

NCD Co., Ltd. has revised its medium-term management plan targets, expecting net sales to increase to 32,000 million yen and operating profit to rise to 3,000 million yen by the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. This adjustment reflects the company’s optimistic outlook on its future business performance and the current favorable business environment.

