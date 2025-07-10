NCC Secures Major Asphalt Contract for Norwegian Highway Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NCC AB ( ($SE:NCC.B) ) has issued an announcement.

NCC has secured a contract to supply 200,000 tons of asphalt for the E6 Berkåk-Vindåsliene road project in Norway’s Trøndelag region. This project, commissioned by JV Skanska Syltern, involves paving a 15-kilometer highway to enhance traffic flow and safety. The contract is expected to maintain high activity levels in NCC’s asphalt operations in the region until 2027, reflecting strong collaboration with the client and a commitment to quality and efficiency.

NCC is a leading construction company in the Nordics, specializing in managing complex construction processes. The company is involved in building and infrastructure project contracting, asphalt and stone materials production, and commercial property development. In 2024, NCC reported sales of approximately SEK 62 billion and employed 11,800 people. Its shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

