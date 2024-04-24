NCC Group Welcomes New Joint Corporate Broker

NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc, a global cybersecurity and software escrow firm, has announced Investec Bank plc as its new joint corporate broker, joining forces with Peel Hunt LLP. This appointment is part of NCC’s ongoing efforts to enhance its investor relations and follows the company’s commitment to providing secure digital solutions for its substantial and diverse client base of over 14,000 worldwide.

