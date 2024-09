NCC Group plc (GB:NCC) has released an update.

NCC Group plc’s CEO, Mike Maddison, has exercised a Special Replacement Award from September 2022, involving 222,222 ordinary shares at no cost and subsequently sold 104,707 shares at £1.68 each to cover taxes and National Insurance, retaining a balance of 117,515 shares. The transaction took place on the London Stock Exchange.

