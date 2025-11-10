NAXS AB Shareholders Propose Board Changes Ahead of Extraordinary Meeting

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

NAXS AB ( (SE:NAXS) ) has provided an update.

NAXS AB’s major shareholders, Buntel AB and Lärkberget AB, who together control nearly 37% of the company’s shares, have proposed changes to the board of directors ahead of the Extraordinary General Meeting. The proposal includes setting the board at four members, adjusting remuneration, and electing new board members, including Oliver Molse as chairman. This move could impact the company’s strategic direction and governance, potentially influencing its market position and stakeholder relations.

NAXS AB is a company listed on NASDAQ Stockholm that primarily invests in private equity funds with a Nordic focus. The company also engages in direct investments in private equity and other alternative assets alongside funds and can make other types of investments to a limited extent.

