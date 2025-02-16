Navitas Ptro Pu Announces Changes in Securities Holdings

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Navitas Ptro Pu ( (IL:NVPT) ) has provided an announcement.

Navitas Ptro Pu has reported a change in the holdings of securities by a senior office holder, Nadav Sorek, who is not a CEO or director. The change involved a decrease of 30,000 RSU units, reducing his holding percentage of the securities from 6.44% to 4.23%. This adjustment may influence the company’s governance dynamics, given the hedge fund’s right to appoint a director or representative on its behalf.

More about Navitas Ptro Pu

YTD Price Performance: 16.62%

Average Trading Volume: 197,612

Current Market Cap: ILS8.97B

