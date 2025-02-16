Navitas Petroleum Adjusts Capital Structure with RSU Maturation

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

An update from Navitas Ptro Pu ( (IL:NVPT) ) is now available.

Navitas Petroleum Limited Partnership has announced a change in its capital structure through the maturation of Restricted Stock Units (RSU) to Participation Units. This move involves changes in the register of securities holders, impacting companies like Mizrahi Tefahot Company for Registrations Ltd. and IBI Capital and Trusts (2004) Ltd. The adjustment reflects an increase in the balance of securities and is part of Navitas’ efforts to manage its securities register in compliance with the relevant regulations.

YTD Price Performance: 16.62%

Average Trading Volume: 197,612

Current Market Cap: ILS8.97B

