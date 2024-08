Navigator Global Investments Ltd (AU:NGI) has released an update.

Navigator Global Investments Ltd has announced a new dividend of USD 0.03 per share, set to be paid on September 27, 2024. Shareholders must be on record by September 13, 2024, after the ex-dividend date of September 12, 2024. This distribution follows the company’s twelve-month financial period ending June 30, 2024.

