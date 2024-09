Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced a new proposed issue of securities on the 27th of September, 2024, with the intention to issue a maximum of 3 million unlisted options. The issue is set to take place on the 8th of November, 2024, subject to approval by the ASX for quotation on a deferred settlement basis.

