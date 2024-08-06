Navarre Minerals Appoints New Director

Navarre Minerals Limited (AU:NML) has released an update.

Navarre Minerals Limited has announced the appointment of Angela Lorrigan as a director of the company effective as of August 1, 2024. In compliance with listing rule 3.19A.1, the notice revealed that Lorrigan currently holds no registered securities in the company. The announcement underscores transparency and adherence to corporate governance regulations, signaling a noteworthy update to investors and market watchers.

For further insights into AU:NML stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.