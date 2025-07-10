Navamedic ASA Announces Rights Issue to Bolster Financial Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Navamedic ASA ( (DE:N1A) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Navamedic ASA announced a partly underwritten rights issue aiming to raise between NOK 110 million and NOK 130 million, with the subscription price set at NOK 21.50 per share. This move is expected to strengthen the company’s financial position and support its growth strategy in the healthcare sector, with the subscription rights to be listed on Euronext Oslo Børs.

Navamedic ASA is a full-service provider of high-quality healthcare products to hospitals and pharmacies. The company leverages a scalable market access platform, category competence, and local knowledge to meet specific medical needs. Navamedic operates in the Nordic countries, the Baltics, and Benelux, with sales representation in Greece, and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Average Trading Volume: 11,684

Current Market Cap: NOK390.3M

