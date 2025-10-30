Naughty Ventures and Sorrento Resources Revise Option Agreement for Rare Earth Property

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from York Harbour Metals Inc ( (TSE:BAD) ) is now available.

Naughty Ventures Corp. and Sorrento Resources Ltd. have revised their strategic option agreement regarding the Bottom Brook rare earth element property in Newfoundland and Labrador. The agreement allows Sorrento to acquire up to 100% interest in the property by fulfilling certain financial and share issuance conditions over three years. Sorrento will manage operations on the property, and the agreement’s completion is contingent on Sorrento securing necessary financing and approvals. This collaboration aims to advance the exploration and development of the property, potentially enhancing both companies’ positions in the mineral exploration industry.

More about York Harbour Metals Inc

Naughty Ventures Corp. is a Canadian exploration company focused on acquiring, developing, and strategically positioning mineral assets with strong value potential. The company invests in both private and public companies with significant growth potential and holds interests in projects such as the York Harbour copper-zinc project and the Bottom Brook rare earth property.

Average Trading Volume: 113,259

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$6.71M

For an in-depth examination of BAD stock, go to TipRanks' Overview page.

