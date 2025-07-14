NatWest to Divest Entire Stake in Permanent TSB

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ) just unveiled an announcement.

NatWest Group plc has announced its intention to sell its entire shareholding in Permanent TSB Group Holdings PLC through a placing to institutional investors. This move, involving approximately 11.7% of PTSB’s ordinary shares, signifies NatWest’s strategic decision to exit its interest in PTSB completely, potentially impacting its market positioning and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Buy with a £4.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong valuation metrics and positive corporate events. Earnings call insights further enhance the outlook with strong performance. However, financial performance is tempered by cash flow volatility, and technical analysis shows mixed signals.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc operates in the financial services industry, offering a range of banking and financial products primarily in the United Kingdom. The company focuses on retail and commercial banking services, providing solutions for personal, business, and corporate customers.

Average Trading Volume: 32,462,821

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £39.75B

