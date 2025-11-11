NatWest Group Executives Receive and Sell Shares Under Employee Plan

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest update is out from NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ).

NatWest Group plc announced the delivery of ordinary shares to its senior executives under the 2024 Employee Share Plan, reflecting a fixed share allowance for the quarter ending December 2025. The shares, calculated at a price of £5.8640, were partially withheld to cover tax liabilities, with the remainder to be released over five years. Additionally, several executives, including the Group CEO and CFO, sold shares on the London Stock Exchange, indicating strategic financial decisions within the company.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Buy with a £7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on NatWest Group stock, see the GB:NWG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and favorable valuation metrics. The company’s stable financial position and positive technical indicators further support the score, despite some challenges in cash flow management.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:NWG stock, click here.

More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc is a major banking and financial services company based in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of services including retail, commercial, and institutional banking, with a focus on wealth management and risk management solutions.

Average Trading Volume: 22,634,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £47.97B

For a thorough assessment of NWG stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue