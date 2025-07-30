NatWest Group Advances Share Buyback Strategy

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from NatWest Group ( (GB:NWG) ).

NatWest Group plc has announced the purchase of 1,040,119 of its own ordinary shares as part of an ongoing share buyback program. The repurchased shares, acquired through Merrill Lynch International, will be canceled, which is expected to impact the company’s share capital structure by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:NWG) stock is a Buy with a £5.35 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:NWG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:NWG is a Outperform.

NatWest Group demonstrates strong financial and strategic performance, highlighted by solid earnings, attractive valuation metrics, and positive technical indicators. Despite cash flow volatility, the stock’s growth prospects and shareholder value initiatives make it an appealing investment.



More about NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc operates in the financial services industry, primarily offering banking and financial products. The company focuses on providing retail and commercial banking services, serving a diverse range of customers in the UK and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 28,714,235

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £41.62B



