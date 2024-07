Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. (ES:NTGY) has released an update.

Naturgy Energy Group, S.A. will release its first-semester financial results of 2024 on July 24, before the Spanish stock market opens, followed by a presentation at 11:00 a.m. CEST.

