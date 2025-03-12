Nature’s Sunshine Reports Growth Amid Challenges

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( (NATR) ) has released its Q4 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Nature’s Sunshine Products presented to its investors.

Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. is a prominent company in the natural health and wellness sector, specializing in the manufacturing and distribution of nutritional and personal care products across more than 40 countries.

In its latest earnings report, Nature’s Sunshine announced a notable increase in net sales for both the fourth quarter and the full year of 2024. The company highlighted significant growth in the Asia Pacific region and a strong performance in digital sales in North America.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, Nature’s Sunshine reported an 8.5% increase in net sales to $118.2 million, with a 10% increase in constant currency. However, the company experienced a GAAP net loss of $0.3 million compared to a net income of $9.0 million in the same quarter of the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA saw a 6% rise to $10.3 million. For the full year, net sales rose by 2.0% to $454.4 million, with a slight increase in adjusted EBITDA to $40.5 million.

The company’s strategic focus on operational efficiencies and cost-saving initiatives has been emphasized as a key driver for future growth. Despite the challenges posed by foreign exchange losses and increased SG&A expenses, Nature’s Sunshine remains committed to delivering high-quality products and empowering its distributor base.

Looking ahead, Nature’s Sunshine anticipates net sales for 2025 to range between $445 million and $470 million, with adjusted EBITDA expected to be between $38 million and $44 million. The company aims to continue its strategic initiatives to deliver sustainable shareholder value amidst macroeconomic uncertainties.

