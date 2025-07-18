Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Natural Beauty Bio-Technology ( (HK:0157) ).

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 5, 2025, to review and approve the interim results for the first half of the year ending June 30, 2025. The meeting will also consider the payment of an interim dividend, which could impact shareholder returns and market perception of the company’s financial health.

More about Natural Beauty Bio-Technology

Natural Beauty Bio-Technology Limited operates in the biotechnology industry, focusing on the development and sale of beauty and skincare products. The company is incorporated in the Cayman Islands and is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 273,272

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.1B

Find detailed analytics on 0157 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue