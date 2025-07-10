Nativo Resources Plc Announces Change in Major Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Echo Energy ( (GB:NTVO) ) has issued an update.

Nativo Resources Plc, a UK-based company, announced a change in its major holdings as Peel Hunt LLP adjusted its voting rights in the company. The notification reveals that Peel Hunt’s voting rights have decreased slightly from 11.125941% to 10.728845%, indicating a minor shift in shareholder influence within the company.

Average Trading Volume: 12,396,645

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £452.4K

