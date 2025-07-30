Native Mineral Resources Achieves First Gold Production at Blackjack Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:NMR) ) has shared an update.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited has achieved a significant milestone by producing its first gold from the Blackjack Gold Project, marking its transition to a gold producer and generating its first revenue. This development confirms the successful commissioning of its carbon-in-leach processing facility and sets the stage for ramping up operations, optimizing plant performance, and finalizing the mine plan with external partners, with further production updates expected in Q3 2025.

More about Native Mineral Resources Holdings Ltd.

Native Mineral Resources Holdings Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, primarily focused on gold production. The company has transitioned from a gold developer to a producer with its operations centered around the Blackjack Gold Project near Charters Towers, Queensland.

Average Trading Volume: 2,006,165

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$137M

