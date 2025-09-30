National United Resources Reports Increased Revenue but Faces Significant Losses

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) is now available.

National United Resources Holdings Limited announced its audited financial results for the year ending June 30, 2025. The company reported a significant increase in revenue to HK$103,781,000, up from HK$84,738,000 in the previous year. However, despite the revenue growth, the company faced a substantial loss of HK$60,362,000, primarily due to impairment losses and fair value losses on financial liabilities. This financial performance indicates challenges in managing costs and financial liabilities, impacting the company’s profitability and potentially affecting stakeholder confidence.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

National United Resources Holdings Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating in the resources sector. It focuses on managing and developing resources-related businesses and investments.

Average Trading Volume: 254,014

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$174.8M

For detailed information about 0254 stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue