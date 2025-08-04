National United Resources Holdings Limited Announces Change of Registered Office Address

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) has provided an update.

National United Resources Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced a change in the address of its registered office. The new address will be Room 2701, 27/F, China Insurance Group Building, 141 Des Voeux Road Central, Hong Kong, effective from 11 August 2025. This change is part of the company’s operational updates, and the contact numbers remain the same.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,580,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$158M

Learn more about 0254 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

