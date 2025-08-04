National United Resources Holdings Limited Announces Board Composition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

National United Resources Holdings Limited ( (HK:0254) ) has provided an update.

National United Resources Holdings Limited, a company incorporated in Hong Kong, has announced the composition of its board of directors and their respective roles within the organization. The board includes executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive directors, with Mr. Ji Kaiping serving as the Chairman. The announcement details the membership of directors in various board committees, including the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. This update on board composition is crucial for stakeholders as it outlines the leadership structure and governance framework, which can impact the company’s strategic direction and operational effectiveness.

More about National United Resources Holdings Limited

Average Trading Volume: 2,580,013

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$158M

For an in-depth examination of 0254 stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue